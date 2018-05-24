Swara Bhasker to reunite with Sumeet Vyas after Veere Di Wedding; horror comedy also stars Naveen Kasturia

Named after the iconic RD Burman song 'Aapke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai' from Nasir Hussain’s movie Yaadon Ki Baraat, a unique horror comedy starring Swara Bhasker, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar and Ashish Verma is getting ready for release, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Gaurav S Sinha’s debut effort is a story of four bachelors tormented by the leading lady, played by Swara Bhasker. “Our film has nothing to do with the 1973 blockbuster. It’s all about looking for accommodation. Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai follows four bachelors who are looking for a rental accommodation in Mumbai and come across a dream apartment which is big, beautiful and too good to be true. Despite all the chills and thrills, the four bachelors never leave each other’s side in the film,” said the actor Ashish Verma of Gurgaon-fame, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Sumeet Vyas, who is reuniting with Swara Bhasker on screen, has called her their biggest nightmare in the movie. He believes that the quirky, edgy film rests on its sense of humour and was a challenge to pull off. Sumeet will also be seen with Bhasker in the upcoming Veer Di Wedding.

The same report states that Sinha collaborated with art director duo Prerna Kathuria and Ranjit Singh to convert an empty office space into a 4,000 square feett 4 BHK from the scratch so that the unit could flexibly shoot the movie that largely takes place in an apartment.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 12:45 PM