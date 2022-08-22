Swara Bhasker raises some serious questions about the lives of married women in the country.

Swara Bhasker is known to be one of the most opinionated actresses in Bollywood. She has been always vocal about pressing issues in the country and doesn't shy away from calling a spade, a spade.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar,' Swara affirmed, "This is a story about women who haven't had the privilege of living in a cosmopolitan setup, women belonging to the entire South Asian belt. There's hypocrisy even in the way people think. The entire film is about the double standards these four women adhere to and the realisation that follows. There's a dialogue in the film which says, "Duniya yahi chaahti hai ki auratein acchi bani rahein chaahe kuch bhi ho jaaye."

She further added, "Women are the ones burdened with the responsibility of being 'good.' If any woman behaves differently from the given set of rules, she's quickly labelled as a psycho, characterless woman. People have gladly accepted the concept of 'an angry young man,' for ages but have only now begun to accept the different shades of a woman. In movies, if a female character had 'positive' traits she was 'the heroine,' and the one with any trait that the patriarchy didn't approve of, was labelled as the 'vamp' or someone who has trauma or is riding high on emotions. Audience perception had changed only in the recent 10 years because of films like 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' and am proud to be part of such a film."

Jahaan Chaar Yaar also marks the directorial debut of writer Kamal Pandey. Having penned films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird and Shakthi: The Power (dialogue), Mr Pandey now helms the director’s hat with Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

Watch the trailer here:

The film follows the story of four friends, trapped in a rut of hapless monotony. With grown children and distant husbands, their middle-class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. Their journey from demure housewives to daring dames forms the crux of the movie.

The film stars Swara Bhasker, Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 16th September.

