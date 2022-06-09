Hombale films is all set to announce its next project on 10th June 2022.

Hombale productions announce their next ambitious project Swag, Punch, Swing. Recently, the makers uploaded the poster of their forthcoming undertaking. The poster of the film looks promising and intriguing. Hombale is all set to announce their next project on 10th June 2022 at 5.25 PM IST.

While Hombale is one of the biggest production houses in India, it has also given us blockbuster films such as the KGF franchise which have ruled the hearts and souls of the audience. Their latest announcement has taken the internet by storm as the netizens are excited to see how this project unfolds.

