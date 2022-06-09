Entertainment

Swag, Punch, Swing: Hombale announces its next ambitious project

Hombale films is all set to announce its next project on 10th June 2022.

FP Staff June 09, 2022 18:39:39 IST
Swag, Punch, Swing: Hombale announces its next ambitious project

Hombale productions announce their next ambitious project Swag, Punch, Swing. Recently, the makers uploaded the poster of their forthcoming undertaking. The poster of the film looks promising and intriguing. Hombale is all set to announce their next project on 10th June 2022 at 5.25 PM IST.

Taking to social media, the production house hints at the beginning of a hunt! In the caption, they composed “ ! ! !

#HombaleFilms”

Check out:

While Hombale is one of the biggest production houses in India, it has also given us blockbuster films such as the KGF franchise which have ruled the hearts and souls of the audience. Their latest announcement has taken the internet by storm as the netizens are excited to see how this project unfolds.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 09, 2022 18:39:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

Vizag showers flowers on Team Major
Entertainment

Vizag showers flowers on Team Major

Fans shower flowers on Team Major in Vizag after the special screening of the film.

Shobhita Dhulipala talks about her character in Adivi Sesh's Major
Entertainment

Shobhita Dhulipala talks about her character in Adivi Sesh's Major

"My character which is based on a real person is more of a special appearance in the film", says Shobhita Dhulipala.

IIFA Becomes the 1st International Indian Film Award Show in the metaverse
Entertainment

IIFA Becomes the 1st International Indian Film Award Show in the metaverse

Millions Of Fans Can Now Enjoy A Whole New Immersive Experience At IIFA Metaverse on Bollyverse, as their Official Metaverse Partner.