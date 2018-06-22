Sunny Leone joins cast of Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon-starrer Arjun Patiala, will be seen in a Punjabi dance song

Sunny Leone will feature in a special song, in Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming cop film Arjun Patiala, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Director Rohit Jugraj’s quirky cop comedy, starring Diljit Dosanjh as a comic policeman, Kirit Sannon as an over enthusiastic news reporter and Varun Sharma as Dosanjh’s sarcastic lackey, has got Sunny Leone on board playing a traditional Punjabi girl.

In the film, Sunny’s character, Baby Narula, is a girl from a small town and owner of a beauty parlour who is apparently rescued by protagonist Arjun Patiala. She is also set to groove to a dance number alongside Dosanjh. The same report states that it will be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly who is also working on the other songs of the film. The actresses’ look is currently being worked upon. The song is scheduled to be shot in the first week of July on a special set in Mumbai over a course of three days.

While Sunny’s dance numbers are guaranteed chartbusters, as is evident by the massive popularity of her recent hits like 'Laila' from Raees and 'Piya More' from Baadshaaho, her cameo in the film extends beyond just dancing. Talking about Sunny’s role, Producer Dinesh Vijan told Mirror, “In a special appearance, Sunny plays a small town beautiful and a traditional Punjabi girl which is very close to what Sunny’s core is."

The movie is slated to release on 13 September.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 12:46 PM