As Sunny Leone turns 41 today, here's a look at some of her adorable moments with husband Daniel Weber and kids Asher, Noah and Nisha.

Actress and television host Sunny Leone turns 41 today, 13 May. Born in Ontario, Canada, Sunny Leone made her first appearance in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's 2012 erotic thriller Jism 2.

Prior to that, the actress was a contestant on the Indian television reality show, Bigg Boss, where she was loved by audiences. Following her success in Jism 2, Leone has gone on to work in several films.

The actress is married to Daniel Weber and has three kids, two sons (Asher and Noah) and a daughter (Nisha). As the actress celebrates her 41st birthday today, here is a look at some of her adorable moments with her family members:

Sunny Leone shared a throwback image of her wedding day on the occasion of her marriage anniversary. Her caption is sure to leave you in awe of this adorable couple.

The actress shared an adorable family picture with her kids and husband on the occasion of Asher and Noah's birthday.

The Ek Paheli Leela star shared this old throwback photo from her childhood days. Leone shared the picture on the 14th death anniversary of her mother.

Sunny Leone's photo with her husband as the couple welcomed the New Year gave us a lot of cosy vibes.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber look adorable in this image as they decorate a Christmas tree and indulge wholeheartedly in the festive spirit.

The actress shared a wholesome set of photos of her family all dressed up as they celebrate Halloween.

Leone shared a heartwarming post on her daughter Nisha's birthday. The actress looked stunning in a blue striped dress.

Sunny Leone shared a romantic and wholesome post on the occasion of her husband's birthday. Leone can be seen wearing a white top and a blue skirt, whereas Daniel Weber rocks the black shirt and trouser look.

Sunny Leone is set to star in films Shero, Oh My Ghost and Battle of Bhima Koregaon.