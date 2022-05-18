Before making her big debut in the film industry, Kulkarni worked as a model for several years, following which, she was seen in the Marathi film Bakula Namdev Ghotale.

Sonalee Kulkarni, an actress, model, and trained Bharatnatyam dancer, turns 34 today, May 18. The actress is known predominantly for her work in the Hindi and Marathi film industry.

Before making her big debut in the film industry, Kulkarni worked as a model for several years, following which, she was seen in the Marathi film Bakula Namdev Ghotale.

Sonalee is most known for her Lavani dance song Apsara Aali from the Marathi film Natarang. Ever since her success in the first film, Sonalee Kulkarni went on to work in several films, including Singham Returns and Grand Masti. The actress is married to Kunal Benodekar.

On the occasion of Sonalee Kulkarni's 34th birthday, here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery:

The actress looks stunning in her swimsuit. She can be seen celebrating her first wedding anniversary in Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

Sonalee Kulkarni seems to be thoroughly enjoying herself during her honeymoon and first wedding anniversary. The actress can be seen posing and enjoying the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

Kulkarni looks regal in this black silk saree which she wore on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. She also wished her fans on the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the actress can be seen embracing her Maharashtrian roots. Dressed in a white kurta with a traditional turban and a big nose ring, Kulkarni looks beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

The actress shares mirror selfies and flaunt her perfect body and her athleisure wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

Kulkarni looks sizzling hot in this attire. The actress paired a white top with black shorts and a blue blazer. Keeping the minimal look on, she completed the look with black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)



Sonalee Kulkarni can be seen in a playful and bubbly mood as she celebrates her 1.9 million follower mark on Instagram. The actress can be seen wearing an orange dress and posing with the balloons.