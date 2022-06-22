Sobhita Dhulipala is here with yet another hot avatar in this monochrome picture.

While Sobhita Dhulipala is constantly running busy with her shoot schedules, the diva never leaves a chance to bring the charm of her hotness to her fans. Today, The actress took to her social media and shared a monochrome picture with her killer expressions eyeing another level of sensualness.

She captioned her picture with:

Moreover, from a killer, one-piece dress to her Saree look or her hot black attires, Sobhita has left everyone awestruck with her eye-catching promotional looks.

Meanwhile, her last project was Major where she was seen as one of the hostesses. Talking about her upcoming films, Sobhita will be seen in the sequel of Made in Heaven, Monkey Man, Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, and many more unannounced projects.

