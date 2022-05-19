Major stars Sesh Adivi, Revathy, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens on 3rd June.

Bollywood Diva Sobhita Dhulipala has been running busy with her films and promotions these days and the diva is setting the internet on fire with her gorgeous looks and stunning outfits.

Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared some beautiful pictures in a Golden gown that she wore for the promotions of her upcoming film, Major. She wrote the caption as "Happy, gilded, hydrated, flourishing 🙏🏽 What a fun time promoting @majorthefilm on the sets of Sarkar season 2!"

Over the past few weeks, the diva has made heads turn with her bombshell looks and media appearances, as she looked the hottest of all at the Amazon Prime Video event and the launch event of 'Major' in Hyderabad.

Other than Major, Sobhita has a sequel to ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager, a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, and Mani Ratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ under her kitty. Talking about Major, the film is based on the real-life modern national Hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film stars Adivi Sesh as Sandeep Unnikrishnan alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathy, and Murali Sharma.

The multilingual film, which has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, will also be released in the dubbed version of the Malayalam language. It is set to hit the screen on 3rd June, 2022. It will be released by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

The film will lock horns with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's Vikram and Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt starrer Prithviraj at the box office.

