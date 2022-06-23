Have a look at these queens who took over the first half of 2022 with their fantabulous performances.

We are halfway through 2022 and there have been several films that have made it to our favourites already. The ladies of the entertainment world have totally ruled just not our hearts but also the box office with the ultimate blockbusters. From Vidya Balan’s grey portrayal in Jalsa to Yami Gautam acing her role in A Thursday, the ladies have been putting the screens on fire.

Vidya Balan in Jalsa

Something different for the actress as well as the audience, Vidya Balan’s grey role as a journalist and a dotting mother had the audience packed to their seats throughout the film. The powerhouse of talent, just like always proved to be the best on-screen.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Khatiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Khatiyawadi just cannot be expressed in words. The actress has totally given her heart and soul to the film and it was very much evident with the response the film received and the record it made at the box office.

Madhuri Dixit in Fame Game

Making a bang-on comeback with the suspense series Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit won hearts with her evergreen beauty and on-point performance in her role of Anamika. The series was quite appreciated and acclaimed when it hit screens.

Shefali Shah in Jalsa

Shefali Shah who never fails to receive applause for her intense performances totally nailed the role of a house help in the film. Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan’s chemistry on the screen was applauded and the clearly the ladies coming together was a total charm for the screen.

Yami Gautam in A Thursday

Yet another female-oriented film that kept the audiences grabbed to their seats. The film was released on an OTT platform but gained positive responses and reviews.

Pallavi Joshi in The Kashmir Files

Though portraying a very controversial role, Pallavi received a lot of appreciation for her character in the film. She was loved for holding on to the skin of the character and portraying it like no one else!

Well clearly, looks like the constant discussion and comparison between male and female-dominated films shall now come to an end with women acing it with content and performances on screen.

