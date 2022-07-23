Entertainment

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya turns 49: Here's a look at his memorable songs

Himesh Reshammiya started his career as a music director in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He made his acting debut in 2007 with Aap Kaa Surroor. His romantic yet catchy love tracks have paved the way for his success in the film industry.

Playback singer Himesh Reshammiya turns 49 today, 23 July. Born to Gujarati music director Vipin Reshammiya, he chose music as a career option to fulfil his father's wishes after he lost his elder brother. A songwriter, director, and actor, Himesh Reshammiya is a man of many talents.

Reshammiya started his career as a music director in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He made his acting debut in 2007 with Aap Kaa Surroor. His romantic yet catchy love tracks have paved the way for his success in the film industry. Some of his best songs include Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and Jhoot Nahin Bolna among others.

On Himesh Reshammiya's 49th birthday, here is a playlist of his most memorable songs:

Jhalak Dikhlaja

Featured in the 2006 film Aksar, the song featured actors Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami. Jhalak Dikhlaja brought Himesh Reshammiya to the limelight and was one of the few songs that paved the way for his success in the industry.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Aashiq Banaya Aapne was the title track of the 2005 film of the same name. The song featured Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta. Ever since the song Aashiq Banaya Aapne was released, Himesh Reshammiya's popularity grew massively.

Aap Ki Khatir

Released in 2006 in the film Aap Ki Khatir, the song featured Akshaye Khanna and Priyanka Chopra. The music for Aap Ki Khatir was also given by singer Himesh Reshammiya.

Naam Hai Tera

The song was featured in the film Aap Kaa Surroor, which was released in 2007. Reshammiya not only sang this beautiful song but was also the music composer of it. The song also featured actress Deepika Padukone.

Tera Mera Milna

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Himesh Reshammiya for the 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor, the song featured Hansika Motwani and Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role.

