Siddhant was seen in the web-series Inside Edge and then became a sensation with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in 2019. He was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan earlier this year.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has given some superlative performances with his filmography so far. While the actor is flying high on the success of his past release Gehraiyaan, he recently went down the memory lane from where he started his journey.

Taking to his social media, Siddhant shared a creative picture where he is looking down at his character from his debut web series, Inside Edge as he travels back to the time from where he started his journey. He wrote the caption- "Looking back at where it all started."

Siddhant made his debut with the Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge, after which he went on to be seen in films like Gully Boy, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Gehraiyaan. This Shakun Batra directorial was also slated to be a February 2021 theatrical release, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was directly streamed on Amazon Prime Video this February. It also starred Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in crucial roles. Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The release date of this horror-comedy has changed twice before. It was earlier slated to release on July 15 this year, then October 7, and is finally hitting the screens on November 4.

The actor also has Yudhra, where he takes on a heavy dose of action, and the comedy-drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. This film also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

