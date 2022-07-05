Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is the young phenomenon that keeps winning hearts and entertaining with his versatile performances.

One of the youngest leading faces of Bollywood, Siddhant Chaturvedi has proven his versatility in a very short span of his career. From his dancing to poetry to acting and good looks, he is truly a complete package, which is why he currently owns the crown of being the substantial young hero of Indian cinema. And as the actor is about to complete 5 years in the industry very soon with The Inside Edge anniversary on 10th July, here is looking at his career graph and journey till now which clearly is proof of his range as an actor.

With his sports-drama streaming television series, Inside Edge, Siddhant showed the spectacle of his talent with his character of being an innocent guy with child-like cuteness on his face to suddenly playing a 'Sher' of Bollywood with his character of MC Sher in Gully Boy.

And then came his super sensuous and charming character of Zain in Gehraiyaan which proved to be a breathtaking character for all the women in the country as Siddhant once again showed his chameleon-like ability to slip into any type of a character with ease.

Moreover, he is now all set to romance Katrina Kaif with Phone Bhoot after playing the Zain to Deepika Padukone's Alisha in Gehraiyaan and his much-loved TV commercial with Alia Bhatt for a leading Chips brand, standing a league apart on his constant spree of working with all the leading ladies. With such a huge range in such a short period, Siddhant is furiously raising the ladder of success in Bollywood. Moreover, with his constant dedication and passion, the actor is an inspiration for many young aspiring actors of this generation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Ananya Panday.

