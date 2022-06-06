Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Hrithik Roshan for an ad campaign for an e-commerce platform.

After the release of Gehraiyaan the handsome hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi is on a signing spree with having his face glams up the poster of big brands of the town.

While exaggerating his youth icon persona, Siddhant recently became the face of a swiss watch brand along with a 24/7 live music channel, Zing and now he is seen in the new ad campaign of a famous lifestyle brand, Myntra along with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The actor was seen flaunting his stylish avatars in different trending outfits bringing some uber-cool fashion trends.

After his performance in Gehraiyaan Siddhant's fandom has elevated to a whole new level that has not only made him a raging star of this generation but has also grabbed some big projects in his kitty.

While talking about his upcoming films, Siddhant will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Yudra.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.