Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who impressed audiences with her performances in films like Masaan, Haraamkhor and others, will be next seen in Disney + Hotstar's Escaype Live. While the makers have not revealed anything about her character, she recently shared her reasons to be a part of this show.

The actress said, “I am drawn towards drama. I like stories that have interesting characters and the emotional quotient, that for me is the hook, how I emotionally respond when I listen to a story, how I connect to a character. These are things which are extremely important, besides the script. It is the makers, the people who are making it because no matter how good your story is but if your chef isn't good and no matter what best ingredients you give, you might not like the taste, you know, not what you imagined. So, I think all these factors are extremely important to me and here it was a tick mark in all the boxes, and as an actor I'm always looking for a different level of experience and with Sunaina, I got it.”

She further added, “Sunaina is sunshine in a human form, and everybody needs a Sunaina in their life, and by that, I mean unconditional support but at the same time a critic. She's someone who's not going to lie to you because she loves you or cares about you. She'll always give you her honest opinion and I think that is needed, it's a very refreshing character, because I have never played a very happy character so that was one of the biggest changes, and here she's not any of that, she's very sure of who she is, an educated and ambitious woman with dreams who knows exactly what she wants and also exactly what she does.”

Penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the show is produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios. The nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. The supremely talented cast, includes Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

It will stream on 20 May on Disney + Hotstar.

