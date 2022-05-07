Shweta Tripathi Sharma's Escaype Live also stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D'Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and others in prominent roles.

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who impressed audiences with her performances in films like Masaan, Haraamkhor and others, is gearing up for the release of Escaype Live, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 20 May.

While the impactful trailer has created curiosity among the viewers, Shweta, whose character has been kept under the wraps by the makers, has said that Escaype Live is one of the best scripts she came across.

“You know the thing about Escaype live is that it's one of the best scripts that I have read in terms of story, in terms of material because it's so relevant in today's time and you take any other show which is happening nobody has spoken about this, like an app which can literally change people's dreams, people’s lives, people's aspirations, and how things can go right or wrong. And at the end of the day, you need to know what that balance is because people will say something or the other and demand from you, but that control is in your head and also that power social media gives you, that should not go to your head,” said Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

She further added, “So, I think what's another saying with this entire story? It's brilliant. There's this girl who wants to grow fast, there's this guy who wants to show his talent, there's a girl who wants to colour her hair, there are people who are popular and famous and who always feel that your popularity is threatened by other people. That is fetish girl, who lives a duo life, on-screen and off-screen and all different stories. I've seen a few episodes and you will keep thinking what will happen now, etc, so I think the audience is going to absolutely love Escaype life.”

Directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the film features the ensemble cast of Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D'Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​