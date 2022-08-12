'It is integral to know the person I am about to portray on screen,' says Shweta Basu Prasad on preparing for her role in 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.'

Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Disney+ Hotstars’ most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26 2022.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. As the series gears up for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26 August, actor Shweta Basu Prasad reveals her process of preparing for her role.

The actress described the way she dives deep into the lives of her characters during her acting process. “I wrote a backstory for my character, Lekha, to develop a deeper understanding of her. It’s a practice I follow for all my characters, across projects. This is an important step towards shaping my performance as it is integral to know the person I am about to portray on screen. When working on their backstory, I consider factors like the way they grew up, their interpersonal relationships, their upbringing, favourites, and dislikes. These collectively affect the character and help me fine-tune it before the camera,” said the star.

The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon!

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch your favourite lawyer Madhav Mishra take a stand for juvenile justice, streaming on 26 August. 2022

