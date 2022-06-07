Here are the reasons what makes Shraddha Kapoor the one of the most loved actor on social media.

In a world full of filtered faces Shraddha Kapoor is one of the real ones and her social media is a replica of the same. With 72 M followers on her social media, the actress is one of the highest followed celebrities in India. The actress is often seen posting raw pictures from her daily life on her account and is appreciated for the simplicity she carries with her.

Here is a look at one of the five most loved pictures from Shraddha Kapoor’s social media account-

1) Rooted

Shraddha Kapoor is deeply rooted with her ancestral roots. She is often seen celebrating festivals and updating the same about her fans. In the pictures above, one can see the unsophistication of the actress being reflected in the pictures. 2) Natural feed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)



Shraddha looks enchanting in these pictures and we can not have enough of her. Not all these pictures are agency made or professionally clicked , yet the actress has managed to garner everybody’s attention.

3) Dreamy affair

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor looks calm and composed in these pictures. She is a vision to behold in this green traditional attire.

4) Oodles of love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

This is one of the most heartwarming pictures on Shraddha’s social media account where the young Shraddha can be seen sitting next to Lata Ji.

5) Checks up on fans

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor is an avid book reader. She is often seen sharing her favorite books with her social media followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

