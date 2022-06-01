The sudden demise of popular singer KK has left the entire industry in shock.

Indian film personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kumar Sanu, and Varun Grover paid tribute to singer KK, who died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53. The velvet voice, who represented the many tones of the Indian youth growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, was known for his varied discography which included romantic ballads like "Tadap Tadap", "Bas Ek Pal", "Aankhon Mein Teri", disco numbers "Koi Kahe", "It's The Time To Disco", and non-film tracks such as "Pal" and "Aapki Dua".

The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 10 pm, they said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. As the news of his sudden death broke, condolences from contemporaries, associates from the film industry, and fans started pouring on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tribute to the popular singer. The prime minister said he was saddened by the untimely demise of KK, whose songs, he said, reflected a wide range of emotions. "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered KK as a "talented and versatile" singer. "His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans," Shah wrote on Twitter.

