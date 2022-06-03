Shirley Setia can be seen dancing on Nikamma title track in the reel shared by her on Instagram.

Shirley Setia is all set to make her smashing Bollywood debut in the spoken film, Nikamma. Starring alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty the film is all set to release on 17th June.

The title track of the film, Nikamma has been creating waves on social media and has topped all the music charts ever since it was released. One look at the peppy dance number's video and you will see that the choreography was nothing short of complex yet fabulous. Giving her fans an insight into her dance rehearsals for the track, Shirley shared an outstanding video of her nailing her solo performance and spoke about how she was ecstatic when she finally nailed her dance sequence.

The actress wrote: "When I first saw this at @ganeshacharyaa masterjis studio, I wasn’t sure that I could pull this solo off. It was the toughest, fastest choreography I’ve had to learn. All those hours of learning and practising finally paid off. Here’s a clip of me finally almost learning the choreography, and being happy 🙈😋 thanks @meetali_parmar for being so patient with me, and thanks to Masterji and to @sabbir24x7 sir for believing in me that I could do it 💃🏻🙌🏻 #lovedance #Nikamma in theatres, 17th June #shirleysetia #trendingreels #reelitfeelit"

A singer, an actress with a super debut film and an outstanding dancer, there surely is nothing that the multi-talented and adorable Shirley can't do! We're eagerly waiting to see her shine on the silver screen!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.