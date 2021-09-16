'I was too busy with work, did not know what Raj Kundra was up to,' said the #ShilpaShetty's statement, which is a part of the 1,400-page charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a pornographic content case naming jailed businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in the case in July.

The nearly 1,500-page charge-sheet against Kundra, 45, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe, was filed before a magistrate court here by the crime branch.

They have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual harassment and cheating among others, as well provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Shetty, in her statement to Mumbai police, a copy of which has been accessed by The Indian Express, said, “Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons.”

“I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to,” she added.

The crime branch, had in April this year, filed the first chargesheet in the case against nine persons.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on 19 July, and both are presently in jail under judicial custody.

The case against Kundra related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday undertook a pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

She arrived at Katra, the base camp of the cave shrine on Wednesday, police officials said. Soon after arrival, Shetty, accompanied by police personnel, undertook the journey to the shrine on a horse, they said. She chanted ''Jai Mata di'' during the journey.

Talking to reporters, she said, "I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her."

With inputs from Press Trust of India.