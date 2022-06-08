According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to shoot Tiger 3 next month. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif star in the film, and SRK makes a cameo appearance.

According to a fresh source, Shah Rukh Khan is scheduled to film his cameo for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan will star in Tiger 3 and Salman Khan will make a guest appearance in Pathaan.

According to a fresh source, Salman has already begun filming for his extended cameo in Pathaan, and Shah Rukh will begin filming for his role in Tiger 3 in the coming weeks. It's also been stated that Shah Rukh will have a special introductory moment in the film. The shoot is expected to take place at the end of July or the beginning of August.

“Much like Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has to shoot for about 10 days with Salman on Tiger 3. It’s a role reversal of sorts in terms of the number of shoot days, but the dynamic of character cameo in both the films is diametrically different. While Salman has a chopper bound entry in Pathaan, a special introduction scene is being designed for SRK in Tiger 3, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now," said reports.

Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023, whereas Tiger 3 will be released on Eid. After a five-year absence, Shah Rukh will return to the big screen with Pathaan. In 2018, he was last seen in the film Zero. While this will be Shah Rukh's first full-length feature since Zero, he will appear in Brahmastra, a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that will be released later this year.

