Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu in a lead role. The film will release in 2023 during the Christmas weekend.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a number of interesting projects lined up this year. Last month, the actor was spotted in Spain while he was shooting for his action-adventure Pathaan.

Recently, the Dilwale actor was spotted on the sets of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Crew of this much-awaited film, which was announced a few weeks back, seems to have started the shoot. Dunki will also feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Meanwhile, a picture of the superstar with the director has gone viral and fans speculate that it is from the sets of Dunki. In the picture, Khan can be seen wearing an all-black outfit that he has paired with white shoes.

Check out the image here:

While fans can’t stop gushing over Khan, some are of the opinion that the look he sported in the photo was similar to that of his appearances in films like Veer Zaara and Swades. Both the movies were released in 2004 and were much loved and appreciated by fans worldwide. A couple of weeks back, Khan had left his fans excited with the announcement of his first project with Hirani. The ace filmmaker has helmed critically acclaimed movies including PK, Munna Bhai: MBBS, and 3 Idiots among others. Khan had announced his collaboration with Hirani in April this year. "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!" SRK had written while sharing the video. He had further said, "Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you" adding, "Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Dunki will mark Hirani and Khan’s first collaboration and will hit the big screen on 22 December 2023.

Meanwhile, the Om Shanti Om actor will be making his comeback with Pathaan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for its release next year. Apart from this, Khan will also team up with South director Atlee for a yet-to-be-titled upcoming project.

