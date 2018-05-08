Saqib Saleem will reportedly start shooting for romantic comedy opposite Yami Gautam after Race 3

Saqib Saleem, who is busy finishing his dub for Race 3, has signed his next project, a romantic comedy opposite Kaabil star Yami Gautam, as reported by DNA.

The actor, whose last release Dil Juunglee with Taapsee Pannu saw a Valentine’s Day release, will be following up with another rom-com, this time with Yami Gautam. The pair was noticed by the producers after they did an ad campaign together for an apparel brand and went well together, as reported by DNA.

Saqib’s biggest release will still be Race 3 this year, where he plays Suraj, a cop as revealed in his first look shared by Salman Khan on Instagram.

Yami’s next release will be the substance-heavy film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, a social drama centered on the issue of electricity in small towns and the country. She plays the role of a lawyer in the film which co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. She also has Ronnie Screwvala’s project based on the Uri attack with Vicky Kaushal, directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. Yami will reportedly play an intelligence officer in the film which chronicles the deadly gun battle between Indian forces and terrorists near an Army camp in Uri.

Saqib and Yami’s rom-com is expected to start shooting this year itself, once Yami Gautam wraps up her other shooting commitments, as reported by DNA.

