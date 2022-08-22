One of India’s earliest globally acclaimed actor, Sanjeev Kumar's biography gets a place in the Sanjeev Kumar auditorium.

Sanjeev Kumar has no offspring but he has a road , a stamp, a school and an auditorium to his name. Inaugurated by PM Modi on his campaign trend in February 2014. The auditorium is a lavish structure and can accommodate upto 1100 guests in seating. Uday Jariwala who is the heir to the legacy of Sanjeev Kumar (Haribhai Jariwala) has now placed the late actor's book -‘Sanjeev Kumar- The actor we all loved’ among his many awards.

"We handed over all of my uncle's awards to the auditorium. They belong to the people just like my uncle's films belong to them" added co-author and his nephew Uday Jariwala.

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and Uday Jariwala have co-authored this very important biography of historical significance in the annals of Indian cinema. The book traverses his life from 1938 to 1985 and promises to be a thorough entertainer.

It takes us through Sanjeev Kumar’s journey to becoming one of the greatest actors Bollywood has seen, with personal essays by his friends and leading Bollywood names including Gulzar, Randhir Kapoor, and co-stars Sharmila Tagore, Moushmi Chatterjee, Tanuja, among others.

Commenting on her experience of narrating Sanjeev Kumar’s life story, co-author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta comments ‘It took me four years, multiple interviews with over 25 contributors, poring over 800 magazine articles in five languages to write this book. Sanjeev Kumar was one of those rare performers who ‘became the character’, instead of playing it and his National Awards prove it. The book chronicles his rags-to-riches story, his motivations, his fears and his God-gifted talent. Readers will feel that they are in the same room as Sanjeev Kumar- understanding his life firsthand. It is an entertaining read and a prep for aspiring actors, all at once.”

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a prolific biographer, reviewer for CNBC TV18, and a bibliophile. She is credited with the acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a ten-year-long and six-nation study on how culture impacts communication. A polyglot, she speaks five languages. This is Reeta’s third book. In 2018, she wrote ‘Rescript Your Life’, a self-help autobiographical narrative and in 2021, she wrote ‘The Stranger In the Mirror’ the biography of BAFTA nominated film-maker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Uday Jariwala is the nephew and heir to the legacy of Sanjeev Kumar. He runs the Sanjeev Kumar Foundation, an NGO that works towards the promotion of theatre, art and education. He is a businessman and lives in Mumbai with his wife Neelam and their two children, Aryan and Saachi.

