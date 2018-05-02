Sanjay Dutt to share screen space with four Kashmiri kids in Torbaaz, based on suicide bombers in Afghanistan

Girish Malik's Torbaaz, that depicts the story of rehabilitation of suicide bombers in Afghanistan, starring Sanjay Dutt, has now roped in four young Kashmiri boys to play young suicide bombers.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Baaz, Aishan Jawaid Malik, Khosh Bakht and Hamid Shafi are the four boys from Kashmir who will be seen playing an important part in this film. Dutt, who is playing an ex-army personnel, will put forth his efforts to distract the kids from all the brainwash and attempt of atrocities.

The unit is currently shooting in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek which will be shown as the war-devastated Afghanistan. There will also be a change of location in near future when the unit will move towards Balykchy, the western end of Lake Issyk-Kul.

“Sanjay has been enjoying the pleasant weather in Bishkek and has been playing cricket with the children on set in-between shots. The unit has been filming for 12 to 14 hours a day in Bishkek, which has been passed off as Afghanistan. Sanjay loves kids and has bonded with his co-stars beautifully. On Monday, he arranged for a cake to celebrate the birthday of one of the kids,” Producer Rahul Mittra told Mumbai Mirror.

The same report states that it took the makers three and a half months to finalise the kids. Then these kids went on taking various workshops and training in Mumbai. They have also been taught the language Pashto. Though initially there was a little uneasiness among the kids, they warmed up to Dutt soon.

The shooting started last year in December and the second installment is expected to be wrapped up by the end of May. The unit is expecting the final wrap by 3 June. There were reports of the film getting stalled owing to creative differences but the shooting is well underway.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 11:30 AM