On Sunil Dutt's death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming throwback picture of himself posing with his father.

The connection and the sentiments that Sanjay Dutt shares with his father, late legendary actor Sunil Dutt are truly adorable and the actor never misses a chance to recollect the lessons he learned from him.

Marking the death anniversary of his father, Sunil Dutt, the actor today shared a heartfelt note on his social media while adding heart-touching lines about the father-son bond that they shared with a throwback picture of them from the old days. The actor wrote the caption -

"Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration, and support in every need...the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!❤️"

Sanjay Dutt has recently stunned everyone with his daredevil Villian avatar Adheera in KGF chapter 2 which has got him huge commendations from the audience and the critics.

The actor has Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj under his belt. Talking about the latter, the biographical period drama is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, which is portrayed by Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has played the character of Kaka Kanha. It marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is playing the role of Sanyogita.

The film also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in prominent roles. It is reportedly based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to hit the screens on 3rd June. It is bankrolled by YRF and will lock horns with Major and Vikram at the box office.

