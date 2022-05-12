Sanjay Dutt recently took to his social media and shared a very intense workout picture in which his dedication can be seen as he lifts heavy chains in the gym.

Sanjay Dutt's Karizma and physique have always been admired by the generations. The actor is always up with his never giving up attitude as seen while shooting KGF Chapter 2 when he just recovered from cancer and still nailed the character of 'Adheera' with his performance. The actor has set many examples of his triumphs over difficult life situations and we have seen the testimony of the same in the past.

Recently, the actor took to his social media and shared a very intense workout picture in which his dedication can be seen as he lifts heavy chains in the gym. He wrote a motivating caption -

"Nobody cares about your story till you win, so WIN!"

Sanjay Dutt has stunned everyone with his deadly villain avatar in KGF Chapter 2 which has garnered immense love from the audience and has become a major takeaway from the film.

Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like Shamshera, Ghudchadi and Prithiviraj. Talking about the latter, the biographical period drama is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, which is portrayed by Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has played the character of Kaka Kanha. It marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is playing the role of Sanyogita.

The film also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in prominent roles. It is reportedly based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to hit the screens on 3rd June. It is bankrolled by YRF.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.