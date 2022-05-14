Apart from Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Zaheer Iqbal in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan fans got a pleasant surprise today, 14 May after the superstar dropped the first look of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Taking to his social media account, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor informed fans that he has commenced the shoot of his highly anticipated film. He also unveiled his first look wherein he is sporting long hair, a black jacket, sunglasses, and his signature topaz bracelet.

In the picture, the Sultan actor is captured performing an action scene from the movie. “Shooting commences for my new film…” Salman Khan captioned his post.

Check out his post here:

As the post went viral, fans across the country showed excitement and some even commented on the development.

Apart from Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal in pivotal roles. With this film, Hegde will mark her first collaboration on the big screen with Khan while Sharma who is married to Khan’s sister Arpita will reunite with the Radhe actor.

Previously, Sharma worked with the superstar in Antim: The Final Truth, which released in 2021. Reports also suggest that Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill will also be a part of the film. However, nothing has been confirmed yet on it.

Sharma is said to be playing one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist - Khan. “I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. I’m grateful for the way my innings in the film industry has panned out,” News18 quoted the 31-year-old actor as saying.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to hit the big screens on 30 December 2022.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​