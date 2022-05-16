Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to present Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' in the Northern part of India.

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced that his banner Salman Khan Films (SKF) has come on board as North India presenters for South actor Kichcha Sudeepa's 3D mystery thriller Vikrant Rona.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie will be released in six languages- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Khan, who had last month unveiled the Hindi teaser of the movie, took to social media to share the details of his collaboration with Sudeepa, his co-star from 2019's Dabangg 3.

"I am still spellbound by the visuals brother @KichchaSudeepa. Happy to present the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema," the actor tweeted.

In the film, Sudeepa plays the titular character of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

The movie, set to hit the theatres on July 28, also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

Presented by Zee Studios, the film is produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner Shalini Artss and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.