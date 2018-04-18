Salman Khan takes to the mic again, will sing a track for Race 3 three years after lending voice to 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'

Salman Khan’s many talents are getting showcased in the upcoming big budget action film Race 3, where the actor has contributed two songs to the soundtrack and is now all set to sing one of them, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The actor had earlier penned a romantic number for the film, which was given playback by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, and Salman’s rumoured ladylove and Romanian model Iulia Vantur. This first song was recorded in Mumbai and Dubai recently, and now a new song by Salman has been added o the album that will be sung by the star himself.

Vishal Mishra has composed the songs and director Remo D'Souza will choreograph them. Race 3 also features two songs from its prequels, 'Allah Duhai Hai' and 'Party On My Mind'. The romantic number is slated to be shot in Leh Laddakh in the coming week, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Salman is not alien to singing songs and has lent his voice to movies like Kick, Hello Brother and is especially known for the melodious song 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' from the Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty-starrer Hero.

Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Salim and Daisy Shah, and will feature Sonakshi Sinha in one of its songs. The film is slated for an Eid release.

