Police had increased the security of Salman Khan after he allegedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang.

Mumbai Police have issued a gun license to Bollywood actor Salman Khan who had applied for the same citing a death threat from gangsters, an official said on Monday.

Police had increased the security of the actor after he allegedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang. Salman recently met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil.

Based on Salman's application, the police have issued a gun license to him, the official said. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in June after Salman and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them.

A team of Mumbai Police had interrogated Bishnoi in Delhi in connection with the case, the official added.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from the megastar, the family entertainer also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal in pivotal roles. With this film, Hegde will mark her first collaboration on the big screen with Khan while Sharma who is married to Khan’s sister Arpita will reunite with the Radhe actor after Antim: The Final Truth. As per the reports, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame will also make her big Bollywood debut with this movie. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the Farhad Samji directorial. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala and Grandson, the film will hit the screens on 30 December and will be the last big Hindi release of the year.

