Salman Khan convicted in blackbuck poaching case: Twitterati respond with quips, memes; say 'The buck stops here'
Jodhpur court has convicted Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. Before the quantum of punishment (two year jail term) was even announced, Twitter came up with hilarious reactions to the verdict.
As my show said : The Buck Stops Here ( with apologies to Truman) #salmanconvicted #BlackBuckPoachingCase
— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 5, 2018
There’s a new दोषी in town....#SalmanVerdict #Salmanconvicted #BlackbuckPoaching @caffeineworkz
— Harshada Sawant (@AEHarshada) April 5, 2018
Is this April fools joke?? #salmanconvicted #SalmanTrial — Charan (@fellaraj) April 5, 2018
Deers must be so happy but not the dears.... #SalmanConvicted #BlackBuckPoachingCase #nooffence #PunIntended — Saloni chopra (@ico_techno) April 5, 2018
After many years, the soul of #blackbuck will now Rest In Peace 😌 #SalmanVerdict #SalmanGuilty #SalmanConvicted https://t.co/mMHwVorYnA — Arpita Raj (@rjarpitaa) April 5, 2018
Blackbucks have better luck than pavement dwellers in getting justice in this country #salmanconvicted #BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanKhan — Foolforyou (@kurian_anu) April 5, 2018
Bhaijan convicted !!! #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanConvicted #SalmanVerdict — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) April 5, 2018
The truth has been spoken!!! #SalmanKhan @fakingnews @TheUnRealTimes #SalmanConvicted pic.twitter.com/t7EB69WCvD — Mukti Pradhan (@muktipradhan) May 12, 2015
#SalmanKhan#SalmanConvicted truth is God dont differentiate on poor n rich. God delivers on truth pic.twitter.com/DOu8QzDxJP
— ɐɯɹɐɥs ɥssuɐ (@anshsharma) May 10, 2015
It took 20yrs for Judiciary to prove Blackbuck didn't commit suicide. #Salmanconvicted #BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Sadhana Khamkar (@Sadhanak18) April 5, 2018
Judge: Why did you come to Jodhpur in 1998. Salman Khan: To shoot... Judge: You have confessed. GUILTY. Salman Khan: ... Hum Saath Saath Hain. Judge: You have confessed again. ALL OF YOU ARE GUILTY.#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018
Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 12:04 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 18:53 PM