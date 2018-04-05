You are here:

Salman Khan convicted in blackbuck poaching case: Twitterati respond with quips, memes; say 'The buck stops here'

Jodhpur court has convicted Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. Before the quantum of punishment (two year jail term) was even announced, Twitter came up with hilarious reactions to the verdict.

As my show said : The Buck Stops Here ( with apologies to Truman) #salmanconvicted #BlackBuckPoachingCase — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 5, 2018

Blackbucks have better luck than pavement dwellers in getting justice in this country #salmanconvicted #BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanKhan — Foolforyou (@kurian_anu) April 5, 2018

#SalmanKhan#SalmanConvicted truth is God dont differentiate on poor n rich. God delivers on truth pic.twitter.com/DOu8QzDxJP — ɐɯɹɐɥs ɥssuɐ (@anshsharma) May 10, 2015

It took 20yrs for Judiciary to prove Blackbuck didn't commit suicide. #Salmanconvicted #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Sadhana Khamkar (@Sadhanak18) April 5, 2018

Judge: Why did you come to Jodhpur in 1998. Salman Khan: To shoot... Judge: You have confessed. GUILTY. Salman Khan: ... Hum Saath Saath Hain. Judge: You have confessed again. ALL OF YOU ARE GUILTY.#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 12:04 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 18:53 PM