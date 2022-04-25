Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 is directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2022. While the film is just a few days away from its grand release, the makers have gone all out for promoting this big-budget masala entertainer.

After Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, Heropanti 2 turned out to be the first post-pandemic film to go all out in terms of promotions as the makers branded the film in and out through 450 hoarding and 40000 autos.

The latest promotional strategy of Heropanti 2 was highly acknowledged and appreciated by the audience. The idea was to educate the people about the importance of saving the tigers. For which, the makers had hung a hoarding in Taboada National Park, which read ‘Tiger and Babloo dhoondne se nai… Kismat se milte hai’ .

A few days back, Tiger had shared a video, where he spoke about performing breathtaking stunts in the film. The actor said, "It was quite uncomfortable for me. During the shoot, I had everything on my body, from dust to heat. Despite the problems in execution, we obtained a fantastic shot, which I am grateful for because I have never done anything like this before."

Talking about Heropanti 2, the film is directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan and is set to hit the screens on April 29 during the Eid weekend. It will lock horns with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 at the box office. Heropanti 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role and is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is written by Rajat Arora, while the music is composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman.

