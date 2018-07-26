Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 music review: A self-aware album in full knowledge of its average appeal

The best part about the three-song album of Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming crime drama Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is restraint.

The makers seemed to have realised that there is no point in investing in the music if it is not a huge plus point of the film. Out of the three songs, two are rehashes of classics and the third one a fresh composition to introduce the new gangster in the house.

'Kesariya Jugni' is a Rajasthani spin on 'Jugni', the signature song of the previous two instalments of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. The song does go several notches higher in the third part, particularly from the one in the second instalment, which was merely a recycled version of the first one. But the Nooran sisters, who rose to unparalleled fame after crooning 'Jugni' from Imtiaz Ali's 2014 coming-of-age film Highway, lend this one a fresh perspective. While this 'Jugni' cannot be compared to that 'Jugni', 'Kesariya Jugni' does up its game, thanks to the vocals by the Nooran sisters and Amit Kumar, and the interesting mix of musical instruments.

While the rhythm sounds like a fusion of Punjabi and Rajasthani beats, there is constant flirting between the electric guitar, the mashak (Indian bagpipe), the tin drum and Rajasthani string musical instrument, the Ravanhatha. But lyrically, the song stands quite confused. Though lyricist Kumaar has added a Rajasthani interlude (read: "mhare ghar aao ji") in a song dominated by Punjabi lyrics, it makes as much sense as adding a 'kesariya mharo balma, padharo mhari country..." introduction to the Marathi hit number 'Zingaat', with the hope of the entire track sounding like a Rajasthani folk song.

'Baba Theme' is the only original song of the album. It is used as an introductory tool to the new gangster character of the franchise. It has been handled with conviction by Revant Shergil, who has single handedly composed, sung and penned the song. He manages all quarters perfectly, and also adds a lengthy gangsta rap sequence towards the end of the song. The best part of this track is that Shergil does not rush through the theme song and allows the listeners to enjoy the leisurely pace. Do notice how the song ends. It has a subtle abrupt ending as if the gangster in question has gone off the edge. (Trivia: Shergil played Shanky, the musician in the core team of Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in Maneesh Sharma's 2010 wedding comedy Band Baaja Baaraat).

'Lag Ja Gale' saves itself from being included in the list of rehashes gone wrong, solely thanks to the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi. Surely, it is no match to Lata Mangeshkar's timeless vocals Deepak Bahry's 1964 film Woh Jo Hasina. But what robs the new version of the old charm is the overpopulation of musical instruments throughout. From Western string instruments like the violin to Indian classical instruments like the flute, the entire orchestra manage to creep into this song. Their endless tussle with each other feels like they are directing Jonita to follow their directions. On the other hand, Lata held the original song together by taking charge of how the song progresses.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 scores by knowing when to stop. It never gets overindulgent or is never in awe of its greatness. It is a self-aware album, in full knowledge of the fact that all its songs are amply enjoyable but with little recall value.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan, Nafisa Alia and Kabir Bedi. It is produced by Rahul Mittra's JAR Pictures and is slated to release this Friday on 27 July.

