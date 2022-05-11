Sadashiv Amrapurkar made his Hindi debut with the movie Ardh Satya. After that, he went to star in several Hindi in Marathi films such as Gupt, Sadak, Ishq, Coolie No 1, Kunku Zale Vairi and so on.

Sadashiv Amrakarpur remains an inspiration for many actors. Born on 11 May 1950 in Ahmednagar, he went on to have a thriving career in Hindi and Marathi films. Praised for his comic timing as well as his negative roles, the nation remembers the thespian on his birth anniversary today.

Amrakarpur made his Hindi debut with the movie Ardh Satya. After that, he went to star in several Hindi in Marathi films such as Gupt, Sadak, Ishq, Coolie No 1, Kunku Zale Vairi and so on. He established a close working relationship with David Dhawan and appeared in many films of the director including Aankhen, Coolie No 1 and Yaarana.

He also scripted and acted in the Marathi drama Painjan. Before he passed away in 2014 due to a lung infection, the veteran actor was last seen in Bombay Talkies.

On his birth anniversary, here are some of Sadashiv Amrakarpur’s best roles:

Ardh Satya (1983):

The thespian made his Hindi debut with Govind Nihalani’s hard-hitting drama. Audiences loved his role of a local mafia don and his powerful dialogue delivery. He received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his impactful performance.

Sadak (1991):





It was Sadashiv Amrakarpur’s powerful performance as the eunuch Maharani that is one of the reasons this Mahesh Bhatt directorial is still remembered by film lovers. The actor’s role of a ruthless brothel owner, who is the main antagonist of the movie, impressed the Filmfare jury so much that it instituted the Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role and awarded it to the actor.

Aankhen (1993):



It was not just negative roles that Amrakarpur excelled in. He also managed to tickle the funny bone of audiences with his comic timing. David Dhawan’s Aankhen saw him play the role of an absentminded cop who was often at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Coolie No 1 (1995):



Who can forget the veteran actor’s role in this film? Amrakarpur played the role of a wily matchmaker who manages to fool a rich man (played by Kader Khan) into believing that Raju (Govinda) is a millionaire. The actor’s comic scenes are pure gold in this masala entertainer.

Ishq (1997):





Amrakarpur managed to wow moviegoers with his role of a selfish businessman who is against true love. The actor’s powerful dialogues and scenes with co-star Dalip Tahil remain popular even now.

Aunty No 1 (1998):



Amrakarpur played the straight man to Govinda’s outrageous role in the film. His steady presence in the film made sure it did not completely whittle down to just a combination of gags and hilarious one-liners.

