Watch out for Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad exploring the different shades with her creativity.

Born in a theatre family, Saba Azad is a multi-talented personality who is a true epitome of creative talent in the industry. The actress has been the face of many big brands and projects that speaks aloud about her ingenious persona.

The super talented girl is from the capital city, Delhi, and is actively working in Mumbai. Coming from a theatre family Saba started acting at a very young age in Hashmi's theatre group called 'Jan Natya Manch'. A cluster of many talents Saba is also a trained dancer specializing in Odissi, Classical Ballet, Jazz, Latin as well as contemporary dance forms. She is the niece of street-theatre performer and noteworthy activist Safdar Hashmi.

Saba has not only displayed her talents nationally but has also been part of various events abroad moreover she has also been a face of many popular commercial films for big brands like Maggi, KitKat, Cadbury, Tata Sky, Google, Vodafone, Sunsilk, Airtel, Vodafone, Sunsilk, and more.

Not only this, but she is also a well-known name in the Indian indie music industry and has a great inclination towards music as she is one-half of the widely popular electronic band Madboy/Mink which started with Actor - musician Imaad Shah in 2012. Her musical contributions to films include Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shaandar, and Karwaan.

While on the acting front, Saba was last seen with a note-worthy performance and received appreciation from critics for Rocket Boys where she played the role of Parvana Irani (Pipsi), a lawyer and nuclear physicist who was Homi J Bhabha's love interest. Apart from this, she also starred in many short films and was seen in Netflix's anthology Feels like Ishq.

