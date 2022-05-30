Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture, Runway 34, is now available for ‘Early Access’ rentals on Amazon Prime Video.

Starting 27th May, viewers can get early access to the movie, before digital subscription, with newly launched ‘Movie Rentals’ on Prime Video. In a special treat for fans, Ajay Devgn releases previously unseen, visually stunning footage from the film. An expansion of Prime Video’s entertainment marketplace offering, Movie Rentals allow Prime members, as well as anyone who is not yet a Prime member, to enjoy early rental access to the latest Indian and international movies, along with a rich catalogue of popular movies from around the world.

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Runway 34 features him in the lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, among others. The movie will be available as part of Prime subscription starting 24th June.

Inspired by true incidents, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Cutting-edge visual treatment of the narrative, a crisp story and screenplay makes the movie an immersive watch. Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Runway 34 features him in the lead, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, among others.

Actor, producer and director, Ajay Devgn said, “Runway 34 has been my dream project and I am very excited to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. The intent with every movie that I make, is to take it to the widest audience possible. Through the service, the film will be available to movie lovers from every corner of the country – who can enjoy streaming the movie at a time and device of their choice. For those who missed watching the movie in the theatre, you can get together with your friends and family for an at-home movie night this Friday! As a special treat for my fans, I am excited to share some previously unreleased footage from the film – I hope you enjoy it.”

Watch previously unseen footage from Runway 34 here:



The launch of Movie Rentals on Prime Video is an extension of its entertainment marketplace offering and provides customers across India an at-home, theatre-like early access to films. Movie lovers across the country can gain early access to the latest Indian and international hit movies for rentals, before digital subscription. In addition, Movie Rentals on Prime Video features titles beyond the ones available with Prime subscription, thereby, increasing selection and choice for customers.

Consumers will be able to rent Runway 34 on Prime Video at INR 199 only. The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smartphones, smart TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date. The movie will be available as part of Prime subscription starting 24th June.

