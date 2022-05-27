The mega-hit duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh collaborate for yet another commercial masala entertainer!

After their recent collaboration with Sooryavanshi and the announcement of the release date of their much-awaited film Cirkus, the blockbuster duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are collaborating again for an exciting project.

The duo took to their social media and dropped a glimpse of their upcoming commercial masala entertainer that intrigued euphoria amongst the fans. Everyone is extremely eager to know what this upcoming entertainer could be.

Rohit Shetty wrote:

"Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial...

I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...

Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai! #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty"

Ranveer Singh wrote: "Boss and Baba are Back together !!! 🔥🔥🔥 @itsrohitshetty #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty"

