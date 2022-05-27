Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh come together for a sassy commercial
The mega-hit duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh collaborate for yet another commercial masala entertainer!
After their recent collaboration with Sooryavanshi and the announcement of the release date of their much-awaited film Cirkus, the blockbuster duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are collaborating again for an exciting project.
The duo took to their social media and dropped a glimpse of their upcoming commercial masala entertainer that intrigued euphoria amongst the fans. Everyone is extremely eager to know what this upcoming entertainer could be.
Rohit Shetty wrote:
"Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial...
I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...
Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai! #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty"
Ranveer Singh wrote: "Boss and Baba are Back together !!! 🔥🔥🔥 @itsrohitshetty #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty"
View this post on Instagram
