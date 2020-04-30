You are here:

Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor passes away aged 67 in Mumbai, after battling cancer

FP Staff

Apr 30, 2020 09:58:54 IST

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away aged 67 on Thursday. He was taken to HN Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing issues.

Rishi Kapoor. Image from Twitter

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. After returning to India, he promoted his film The Body in December. He also resumed shooting for his long-pending film opposite Juhi Chawla, produced by Honey Trehan.

He had also announced he would star in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, originally starring Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro. The remake was being produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros, and Deepika Padukone's Ka Films. She was scheduled to reprise the role of Hathaway in the remake.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 10:07:59 IST

