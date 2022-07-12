Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 clocks 3 years of its release. Let's have a look at how the actor transformed himself for the role.

The highly acclaimed biographical drama, Super 30, which completes 3 years today, won Hrithik Roshan critical acclaim and was also a huge commercial success in 2019. But stepping into the shoes of the inspirational mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar was no easy feat for the superstar. Referred to as India's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan had to let go of his physique, and sophistication to become Anand Kumar, not only emulating his avatar and mannerisms but also the dialect, accent and other minute details. From practising the Bihari dialect for several hours on end to keeping aside his workout regime, Hrithik went the extra mile.

In a throwback video that captured the superstar's drastic transformation, he mentioned, "The very first sacrifice that I had to make was to allow myself to look unfit and out of shape. Next was the Bihari accent which is both vulnerable and strong. I had to practise Bihari every day for about 2-3 hours. Additionally, I worked on my jaw, cheek and tongue muscles ...all of which would help improve my dialect and talk. I had to be uninhibited and just let go."

Hrithik Roshan since the start of his career has always delivered one fine performance after the other and a huge reason for this is his passion for not just playing a character but living it. He adds, "I didn't just want to get closer to the character but wanted to go deeper - I had to get rid of the sophistication, etiquette and urban and westernized grace ...I had to break out and would talk to my staff and those around me in Bihari ..when he danced I wanted him to have abandon ...I enjoyed the process so much I sometimes feel I must have been a Bihari in my past life."

When Hrithik Roshan made his debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, he was already a star and in a league of his own. While the film made him a sensation, and a national crush almost overnight, it was films like Fiza, Koi Mil Gaya and the Krrish franchise that acted as a turning point in his career and established him as one of the finest talents in the country. Through the course of his career, Hrithik has been part of several popular movies, all of which won him critical acclaim and were commercially successful – But the most intriguing aspect was the richly diverse characters he played from a sexy villain in Dhoom 2, a Mughal emperor in Jodhaa Akhbar, a quadriplegic in Guzaarish, a superhero in the Krrish franchise, and a mathematical genius in Super 30 which celebrates 3 years today. Each is distinct, unique and never stereotyped!

Even as a regular guy, the superstar managed to leave a lasting impact with his role in films like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobaara and when it came to action, he redefined the genre with films like Agneepath, Bang Bang and War, which was Hrithik’s highest-grossing release of all time. While the numbers War brought in shook the industry, all eyes are now on the superstar’s upcoming films. Hrithik returns to the silver screen after 2 years with Vikram Vedha, a film that has been making headlines ever since its announcement. The superstar’s look in the film broke the internet and was trending across social media platforms, testimony to the kind of anticipation surrounding the film. Next up is Fighter with Deepika Padukone, as both superstars come together for the very first time and have already become the onscreen couple to watch out for! The film will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces. If that wasn’t all, it also boasts of the latest technology and filming techniques.

The superstar is also readying for the installment of Krrish, a project touted to be one of the most expensive films of all time with a narrative that promises to leave you at the edge of your seat. There are also reports of a WAR sequel and the mythological drama Ramayan, details of which are expected to soon be announced.

