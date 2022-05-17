In an interview with Firstpost, Kunaal Roy Kapur talks about going out of his comfort zone to play a complex and serious role in Aadha Ishq, memories of Just Mohabbat with Vatsal Sheth and other interesting things.

Kunaal Roy Kapur, who is known for his comical characters in films and shows like Delhi Belly, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tripling, Bandish Bandits and others, is currently garnering praises for his serious and complex portrayal in the recently released web series Aadha Ishq. While his impressive act has left the fans amazed, in a conversation with Firstpost, Kunaal spoke about his experience of shooting the show, memories of cult classic serial Just Mohabbat and other interesting things.

What drove you to come on board for Aadha Ishq?

Firstly, the story is very interesting. A lot of conflict in the story with the extramarital affair and all of that. But I think that, or generally, even if I'm playing the role of a husband and generally someone who's quite supportive or someone who is quite affable or likeable as a character, I think, in this case, my character was one who is not necessarily likeable. He had a lot of shades of grey. He had a lot of baggage that he was carrying from this relationship in the past. So for me, the main thing that attracted me to the show and to the story was the profile of my character itself. And that's what convinced me because for something that doesn't generally do.

Was it a welcome change for you to play a non-comical character in the show?

Yeah, absolutely. And that's why I jumped on board to this project because generally even the last few shows whether it was Sandwiched or Bandish Bandits or Tripling or anyone of these shows my character have always been more funnier characters, more lighthearted, but for me because I also want to experiment and try different things with the characters that I play and also to afford different sort of perspective. They have a certain in which they like to place me and it is my duty to step out of that box and keep pushing. So, that's why I'm trying to do projects, which are outside of my comfort zone basically.

Did you refer to any personality for your character?

Looking at the aspects of the character, it was difficult for me to relate to because I am not someone who holds grudges or holds a lot of baggage of the past. I like to move on with life and not hold too much against people. But this character was one who was dwelling in the past. Whatever happened in his relationship in the past he is not able to move on from there and he is not able to let the people in his life also move on. So, it was something that was difficult for me because it was completely against my actual character in real life. So, reference wise I try and find people in my life who do display those tendencies. You try and seem, you try and do observation. This person is holding a grudge of this person is holding on to the past, how is he behaving or how is she behaving. I tried to source inspiration from the people in your own life because that's the closest observation that you can have of characters in your life. So different traits from different people in your own life is the closest that you can do to doing research in that sense. I didn't use any other characters from the fictional world that we use as a reference, it's only through experiences in your own life that you can draw inspiration.

Since your character is layered and complex was it easy for you to come out of it after the shooting was over?

Well, that mood on generally on the days that sometimes very often we had confrontation scenes and some of the scenes are also quite difficult to shoot because it's not the way in which you conduct your everyday life. This is not the way you behave with your spouse or with your loved ones. But in the show, it took me to places where I don't know how to react because this has not happened to me in such a way in life. So that is when you feel a little bit unsure of how you are doing a scene because yeh apne kabhi apne zindagi mein nahi kiya hai, you've been never like this with a woman, you've never been like this with a loved one, but I think that is a difficult thing or two to execute that only you start feeling uncomfortable.

You start getting uncomfortable on the set when you are speaking like that, or when you are behaving like that, or your actions are like that you feel uncomfortable as a person ki yeh mein kya kar raha hu kabhi Maine raise zindagi mein nahi kiya hai or mujhe yeh set pe karna pad raha hai and it's not to do with shame or it's not to do with inhibition, it's got to do with your own character and fighting against your own character to behave in a certain way. So, um, so that is the most difficult part of shooting some of these scenes and yeah, I guess some days of shooting were difficult because of that, especially the confrontation scenes.

What kind of reactions are you getting from your friends and family members?

So obviously I don't think people have watched the whole thing as yet, but I think the trailer was set up very well. It was romantic, it was intriguing but yet it gave away a little bit of the story, but it kept the audience wanting to know more. I think that was the main plus point in the trailer. And also whatever jhalak you saw of my character of Milind was in a very different of that was in a very different way. To see that, this time he's not here to make you laugh or he's not to be liked in that sense. So that is a good reaction I'm getting from people that this looks completely different from what you've done in the past. This is not Kunal we see generally on screen. So, that's a great reaction because I like to keep mixing that up and changing it a little bit and that is a very positive reaction for me.

Just Mohabbat is one of the most classic shows. What memories do you and Vatsal Sheth have and are you planning any reunion?



Memories toh of course we have, we speak every now and then. We did reconnect recently someone had done an interview also with the two of us, who was also a follower of Just Mohabbat and said it would be nice to get the two of you, so, we did a sit-down and chatted about Just Mohabbat and some memories from there because it was a starting point for both of us.

I was very young. I was about 18, 19 years. So, Vatsal was also young at that time. So the memories from there and the learnings from there are still very fresh because it was your first experience in front of camera. I mean on stage and all I had cone done before that, but camera ke saamne that was the first time. And those learnings have stayed with me through my life because in very early years when you do things, when you're a teenager, those learnings kind of stay with you specifically when you work with such good actors like Ravi Baswani and Tony and Diya who are great producers, director. So all these learnings have stayed with me but reunion ki agar baat karein toh I don't think that any intention from anyone to do any sort of reunion. Agar hoga toh bhi just probably to get everyone to meet them and recollect some old fun times, but not on screen.

Just Mohabbat is still relevant today

I think again, it was dealing with they're talking about a broken marriage, I think Just Mohabbat was in the late nineties, it had already started dealing with the broken marriage where the child is growing up in a home, which has a broken marriage and his imaginary friend and his real-life friends, love, trials and tribulations. I think that it was dealing with such difficult themes, but in such a easy and accessible way, even for children to understand than adults to enjoy. So, that is when it is difficult ki bhai hum ise serious nahi bana rahe, actually serious baat hai.

That is when it is difficult, but honestly, seriously, we're not actually serious about, there is a little kid, his parents are living separately. They're not even living together. His father comes once in a while, his mother lives separately, he is living with his uncle but it is treated in a way where people are having fun because actually it is a fun story but has an emotional cord to it . When you have strong themes in your show, that's what makes the audience really connect with the characters and relate and here again in Aadha Ishq, we have a similar situation with the character of Renee, who is mine and Aamna's daughter. She has also grown up in a broken home but in this case, it is treated dramatically, it is treated with romance, it is treated with drama, waha pe it was treated with comedy and that was also interesting.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​