Former wrestler and actor Dara Singh was born as Deedar Singh Randhawa on 19 November 1928. Dara Singh donned many different hats during his career and in his lifetime. Apart from being an actor and wrestler, Singh was also a director, producer and member of Parliament.

Before setting his foot in the Hindi cinema, Dara Singh took up pehelwani, a sport which he was asked to pursue from an early age. He launched his wrestling career in Singapore in 1949 and it was in 1952 that he took on acting as a venture. During his career, Dara Singh did nearly 150-200 films and television serials.

Here are some interesting facts about Rustam-e-Hind:

- He was the first sportsperson to be nominated to Rajya Sabha.

- Dara Singh was a stunt film actor for several years.

- He was often paired with Mumtaz and the duo did 16 films together.

Popular roles played by Dara Singh:

Sangdil - Released in 1952, the film marked the entry of Dara Singh into Hindi cinema. The film was based on Charlotte Bronte's novel Jane Eyre.

Har Har Mahadev - Directed by Chandrakant in 1974, the film added to Dara Singh's repertoire. Dara Singh essayed the role of Bhagwan Shiv and this mythological film became a huge hit. The film also featured Jayshree Gadkar and Padma Khanna.

Ajooba - Ajooba was released in 1991, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. Dara Singh played the role of Maharaja Karan Singh.

Faulad - The film was released in 1963 and was one among many films that Dara Singh and Mumtaz did together. Dara Singh's portrayal of Amar was spot on and was widely appreciated. The film revolves around a lower-caste man who falls in love with an upper-caste woman.

