Mehmood started his acting career as a child artist in 1943 with Kismet. Some of his notable works include Padosan, Bombay To Goa, Dil Tera Diwana, and Waaris. He breathed his last on July 23 in 2004.

Mehmood Ali, more popularly known as Mehmood was an actor, director, and producer in the Hindi film industry. Born on September 29, 1932, Mehmood is best known for playing comic roles. In a career spanning over 4 decades, he worked in over 300 films and was regarded as one of the best comedians in the film industry.

On the occasion of Mehmood's 18th death anniversary, here is a look at some of his iconic roles:

1. Gumnaam

Gumnaam was released in 1965 and Mehmood Ali plays the role of a butler of an unoccupied mansion on an unknown island, where 8 people are stranded. The guests arrive at an unoccupied mansion, where a butler awaits them. The guests start getting murdered one after the other.

2. Padosan

Released in 1968, Padosan was directed by Jyoti Swaroop. The film is considered one of Mehmood's iconic films. The film starred Sunil Dutt as Bhola, Saira Banu as Bindu, and Mehmood as Master Pillai in the lead roles.

3. Kunwara Baap

Released in 1974, Kunwara Baap was based on Charlie Chaplin's film The Kid. The film entails a serious message about polio vaccination. However, Mehmood's comic scene in this serious film also managed to earn a Filmfare nomination.

4. Vardaan

Released in 1975, Vardaan is a comedy-drama, directed by Arun Bhatt. The film featured Vinod Mehra, Reena Roy, Mehmood, and Narendra Nath in lead roles. Mehmood plays the comic character of Nandlal in the film. Mehmood's character brought him a lot of praise and he even won a Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role.

5. Nauker

Released in 1979, Nauker is a comedy-drama film, directed by Ismail Memon and Jyoti Swaroop. Mehmood Ali plays the character of Dayal in the movie. The film is about a wealthy widower who swaps identity with his servant to find a suitable bride.

