Today, 12 July, marks the death anniversary of actor Rajendra Kumar. Born on 20 July 1927 in Sialkot, present-day Pakistan, the actor earned the moniker of Jubilee Kumar due to his success at the box office.

Rajendra Kumar made his debut in 1950 with the film Jogan. But it was only in 1957 that the actor shot to fame with the movie Mother India, wherein he played the role of Nargis Dutt's son.

Later when offers of playing the lead stopped pouring in, Kumar made the transition to character roles and even became a producer. Some of his notable works include Dhool Ka Phool, Mere Mehboob, Sangam, Suraj, Arzoo, Aman, Ganwaar, Dil Ek Mandir as well as Saajan Bina Suhagan. He succumbed to cancer on July 12 1999.

On Jubilee Kumar's 23rd death anniversary, here is a playlist of his best songs:

1. Baharon Phool Barsao:

Sung by Mohammed Rafi, the song was part of Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala's film Suraj. Baharon Phool Barsao went on to become one of Mohammed Rafi's greatest hits.

2. Chehre Pe Girin Zulfen

Another track from the 1966 romantic musical Suraj, the Mohammad Rafi song was one of Rajendra Kumar's biggest hits. The lyrics were penned by Hasrat Jaipuri.

3. Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya

Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya is yet another popular song by Mohammed Rafi. The track featured Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu. The song was part of the film Jhuk Gaya Aasman and remains popular till date.

4. Yeh Mera Prem Patra

Featured in the 1964 film Sangam, this evergreen Shankar-Jaiskishan composition was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The film starred Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the lead.

5. Teri Pyari Pyari Soorat Ko

Teri Pyaari Pyaari Soorat Ko is yet another hit number by Mohammed Rafi from the film Sasural, starring Rajendra Kumar and B. Saroja Devi. The lyrics were penned by Hasrat Jaipuri.

Which of these songs is your favourite?

