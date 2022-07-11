In 1950, Uma Devi Khatri to acting and was cast in Dilip Kumar's starrer film Babul. It was Kumar who renamed her Tun Tun to suit her bubbly personality. Her comic timing and the ability to tickle everyone's funny bone were hugely admired.

Today, 11 July marks the birth anniversary of legendary playback singer and actress Tun Tun. Tun Tun, aka Uma Devi Khatri, was not only a noted Bollywood singer but she is also regarded as India's first female comedienne in B-town.

Born on 11 July 1923, Tun Tun arrived in Bombay after running from her home and knocking on the doors of composer Naushad Ali. She somehow convinced the composer to audition her and from there began her journey in Hindi cinema in 1946.

In 1950, the noted singer switched to acting and was cast in Dilip Kumar's starrer film Babul. It was Kumar who renamed her Tun Tun to suit her bubbly personality. Her comic timing and the ability to tickle everyone's funny bone were hugely admired.

On the occasion of Tun Tun's 99th birth anniversary, here is a look at some of her popular roles:

Aar Paar

Released in 1954, the film is considered to be one of the classics of Guru Dutt. Tun Tun played the role of Rustom's girlfriend's mother. The film featured Shyama and Guru Dutt in the lead roles.

Pyaasa

Directed by Guru Dutt, the film was released in 1957 and is about a struggling poet Vijay, who tries to get his work published but faces constant rejection. The film featured Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman among others.

Mr & Mrs '55

Released in 1955, this musical comedy film was directed by Guru Dutt and starred the filmmaker himself, Madhubala and Lalita Pawar in the titular roles. The film revolves around the life of a young woman who must be married to claim her inheritance.

Babul

Released in 1950, Babul was Tun Tun's first movie, which also featured Dilip Kumar and Nargis in the lead roles. The plot revolves around two fathers, one poor and the other rich, who hope that a wealthy postmaster weds one of their daughters.

