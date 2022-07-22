Mukesh got his first big break as a singer with the 1945 film Pahali Nazar. Starting with Aag in 1948 to Dharam Karam in 1975, an association was formed between Mukesh and Raj Kapoor and the duo produced some of the greatest songs.

Today, 22 July marks the birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Mukesh. Born as Mukesh Chand Mathur in 1923, he was a singer in a class of his own and was often ranked with Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. Considered to be one of the greatest male playback singers in the film industry, his voice had a melancholic and haunting quality, that could reach into your soul and move you to tears.

Mukesh got his first big break as a singer with the 1945 film Pehli Nazar. Starting with Aag in 1948 to Dharam Karam in 1975, an association was formed between Mukesh and Raj Kapoor and the duo produced some of the greatest songs.

On the occasion of Mukesh's 99th birth anniversary, here is a playlist of his best songs:

Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye

Featured in the 1971 film Anand, starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, the song is considered one of the best songs of his career. The music was composed by Salil Chowdhury and the lyrics were penned by Yogesh.

Mera Joota Hai Japani

Released in 1955, the song was featured in the film Shree 420, starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the lead roles. The lyrics were written by Shailendra and the music was given by Shankar Jaikishan.

Aa Ab Laut Chalen

Aa Ab Laut Chalen was featured in the 1961 film Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hai, starring Raj Kapoor and Padmini in the lead roles. This beautiful song continues to move Bollywood song junkies.

Awara Hoon

Yet another song featuring Raj Kapoor and Mukesh's association, Awara Hoon was featured in the 1951 film Awaara. The music was composed by Shankar Jaikishan and Shailendra was the lyricist of this song.

Jaane Kaha Gaye Vo Din

Featured in the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, the song is yet another classic of Mukesh. Featuring legendary actor Raj Kapoor, the song was penned by Shailendra and the music was composed by Shankar Jaikishan.

