Dilip Kumar's six decade long career gave us enough memories to last a lifetime. Here's a collection of some of the most iconic songs from his films.

In a career spanning roughly six decades, Dilip Kumar gave us memories enough to last a lifetime. Here are six of the legendary actor's songs that will make you want to hit the replay button.

'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' from Mughal-E-Azam

Easily Hindi cinema's biggest milestone in love stories, Mughal-E-Azam remains one of those rare cinematic gems that is spoken of in reverential tones. If there is something that has been able to surpass Mughal-E-Azam in terms of grandeur, it is the film's own song 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' — the ultimate testament to ever-lasting love.

'Maang Ke Sath Tumhara' from Naya Daur

Picturised on Kumar and Vyjayanthimala, 'Maang Ke Sath Tumhara' is a simple yet evocative song which will rejuvenate your memories of the legendary actor. Watching a simpleton Kumar crooning to a charming Vyjayanthimala, while riding a bullock cart is nothing but delight in its purest form.

'Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' from Naya Daur

Magic was meant to be created when Asha Bhosle and Mohd. Rafi united to lend their voices to Sahir Ludhianvi's lyrics and Kumar along with Vyjayanthimala enlivened them with their chemistry. Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri is another song of yesteryear, which remains just as special today.

'Suhana Safar Aur Ye' from Madhumati

Another classic from the 1950s, Suhana Safar Aur Ye, is a slight deviation from the usual odes to eternal love. Picturised on Kumar, the song reinforces the actor's charisma and his impeccable screen-presence. The song will send you on a retrospective journey, if nothing else.

'Gaaye Jaa Geet Milan Ke' from Mela

Another masterpiece from the 1948 movie Mela starring Kumar, Nargis, Jeevan, and Rehman, 'Gaaye Jaa Geet Milan' Ke is one of composer Naushad's greatest songs. This hauntingly beautiful track captures the essence of the film — romance and tragedy — effectively.

'Nain Lad Jaye Hain To Manwa Ma' from Gunga Jumna

This could arguably be called the most memorable song featuring Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. Watching the two simpletons indulge in some playful singing and dancing makes for a visual delight. Mohammed Rafi, who lent his voice to several of the actor's songs, drastically enhances the whole experience, again.