Watch: Rekha seducing Shakti Kapoor in Madam X is a hidden gem in her illustrious career

On her 65th birthday, it is only befitting that we look back at Rekha mud-wrestling Akshay Kumar while seductively crooning 'In The Night No Control' in Umesh Mehra's 1996 action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. But if you think that is the most cringe-worthy Rekha has ever been on the big screen, let us transport you back to what she did two years before.

She played the titular character in Madam X which is one of the hidden gems of her illustrious career. The film was directed by Deepak Shivdasani, director of the Julie franchise, so no brownie points for guessing how erotic the yesteryear actress would have looked in the film. But if you are skeptical, here is her look from Madam X:

We can safely conclude that the title of the movie should have been Madam X-tra. Look at Rekha in all her glory, pointing a gun at every little kid who refuses to brush their teeth at night. The blue Tooth Fairy also sets an example by sporting all the glitter that one can flash if one manages to brush one's teeth every night. Madam X tra is also said to be based on Chandra Barot's 1978 crime drama Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan. But Rekha fares several notches higher than her Silsila co-star by emitting way more pupil-dilating light than the two hundred bulbs on Bachchan's costume in 'Saara Zamana'. But wait, Rekha does not stop there. She goes on to play a Shakti Kapoor on Shakti Kapoor in the scene by seducing him to get a sneak peek into the fathomless love that Madam Xtra's heart harbours. From threatening to shoot Shakti "Auww" Kapoor, she goes on to caress her face with the black gun (yuck!) in order to convey suggestive prospects to him. Shakti Kapoor, being Shakti Kapoor, obliges. He goes on to embrace her and force her into a Sunny Deolish waltz. Though Shakti Kapoor is at at the top of his game, Rekha easily steals the show with her Xtra-ness. But we cannot blame her, can we? Because in the night no control.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 10:22:43 IST