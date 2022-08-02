For those who were unable to catch the action of Rashtra Kavach OM on the big screen, the film will be available to stream on Zee5 from 11th August.

Aditya Roy Kapur has once again channelled his inner action hero in Rashtra Kavach OM. On July 1, the action thriller was released on television. Fear not, Rashtra Kavach OM will be available on OTT soon for those who missed the action on the big screen.

The story of a special forces Para commando officer who makes it his life's work to protect and serve his country while attempting to make sense of the issues that trouble his personal life centres around the movie. Om: The Battle was the previous title of the movie.

Aditya had mentioned in a statement how physically and mentally challenging making the movie was. The actor, however, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work on the movie and claimed to have enjoyed the process as well. Along with Aditya, other notable actors in the movie include Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj, Jackie Shroff, Bijou Thaangjam, Prachee Shah Paandya, and Ashutosh Rana.

Kapil Verma made his directing debut with this movie. The director expressed his excitement for the upcoming digital premiere of the movie, calling it "a film packed with raw action and deep emotion."

When asked "Who are your action heroes? And what did you learn from each of them?" Sanjana Sanghi said, "My honest answer would be that I haven’t grown up having action heroes, being a nerd and a dancer, my heroes were authors, academics, and my favourite dancers. I’d watch action films when my brother and Dad would make me sit with them too, and with my Dad being a karate black belt himself, he’d speak of Jackie Chan’s endless discipline with such awe that I grew a natural fondness and respect for Jackie Chan."

Produced under the banners of Zee Studios and The Paper Doll Entertainment Production, Rashtra Kavach OM will be available to stream on ZEE5 from August 11 onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.