The trailer of Ranveer Singh's highly-anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released today on social media and it a huge thumbs up from fans. In the film, Ranveer plays the character of a Gujarati man, who does it all to save his unborn daughter.

During the trailer launch, the actor was asked whether he wants a baby boy or a baby girl with wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Ranveer gave a reply in Jayeshbhai style as he said, ‘When you go to the temple, they don't ask you na if you want laadu or sheera. Whatever you get, you have it with whole reverence since it is prasad. So the same logic applies here. Whatever God wishes to bless Deepika and me with – be it a boy or girl, it will be a true blessing. So no choice there.’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo tied the knot in 2018 and often grab our attention with their social media PDA.

Talking about Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in prominent roles. The social comedy-drama marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame. Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film is set to hit the screens on May 13, 2022.

On the other hand, Deepika will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham in a key role. Produced under the banner of YRF, the espionage thriller is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023, during the Republic Day weekend.

